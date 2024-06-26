Dunkin' Is Teaming Up With Mike's Hot Honey For Its Summer 2024 Menu
If you're one of the many Americans who run on Dunkin', then there's an exciting announcement you need to know about: Dunkin' Donuts is teaming up with Mike's Hot Honey and adding new breakfast sandwiches to their menu. Mike's is no stranger to collaborations and has previously partnered with Utz to bring us spicy, sweet potato chips. Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin', stated in a press release, "As summer heats up, we're excited to introduce these innovative flavors to our guests."
Among the lineup is a Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich that combines salty breakfast flavors with a sweet and spicy kick, featuring hot honey bacon, egg, cheese, and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey on top of a brioche bun. There's also the Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap® for those who want to skip the bun and opt for a tortilla instead. Finally, you can take a bite out of the Hot Honey Snackin' Bacon, the chain's first seasoned bacon launch in five years. All three menu items feature tasty, crunchy bacon and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey and will be available starting June 26th. Better yet, if you're a Dunkin' Mobile app customer, you can enjoy the new Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich for just $3 from July 2nd through 8th, the perfect way to give these meals a whirl.
It's not just hot honey that's new to the menu this summer
If you're craving a drink to pair with your hot honey sandwich, Dunkin' is launching a few other new additions to its menu. Firstly, it's releasing a Tornado Twist SPARKD' Energy drink that fuses peach, lychee, strawberry, and raspberry fruit flavors with caffeine. The drink will be available for $3 per medium beverage using the Dunkin' Donuts app throughout the month of July.
For those who prefer traditional coffee, Dunkin's got you covered there, too. It's got some new and creative ways for you to eat S'mores for every meal, including in its new Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee and S'mores Cold Brew. The former is a frozen mix of s'mores and vanilla flavors finished off with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a mocha drizzle. The latter is simpler — it's a tasty cold brew coffee infused with s'mores flavoring, topped with marshmallow cold foam and graham cracker crumbs. Or, you can simply munch on the new S'mores Donut that withholds the caffeine in a sweet snack.
As Turenne noted in a statement, "Whether you're cooling down with S'mores Cold Brew, turning up the heat with our Hot Honey Breakfast Sandwich, or fueling up with a $3 Tornado Twist SPARKD' Energy, we're delivering the beloved tastes of summer that our customers crave." No matter the weather this summer, you can head over to your local Dunkin and pick up one of these treats, or take advantage of the many Dunkin' Donuts app promos running this July for sweet deals.