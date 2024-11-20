Everyone Makes These Same Mistakes When Slicing Potatoes

When you last sliced a potato, how did it go? Be honest. We're willing to bet that it probably wasn't a disaster, but we're also willing to bet that it might not have been as smooth as it could have been. Slicing potatoes may seem simple, but the truth is that pretty much everybody does it in ways that are messier and more cumbersome than they should be. This is largely down to potatoes' lumpy, bumpy shape and texture, which can make it difficult to cut them with grace and accuracy — leading to a lot of wasted potato flesh, and a few knicks and cuts along the way.

It's important to remember that cutting potatoes isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. There are a lot of different ways to slice your spuds, and whether you're going for a fry cut, making Hasselback potatoes, or fixing some loaded potato skins, you'll need to alter your approach. You'll also need to think about your equipment more than you probably are: Your choice of knife and the surface you use will impact your final result enormously. Ready to rise above the rest in the potato slicing game? Let's go.