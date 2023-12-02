Why You Need A Mandoline For Perfect Potato Pavé

One could fill a library wing with books about potatoes. Indeed, a search for "potato cookbook" on Bookshop yields upwards of 600 results, proving the versatility of the humble spud. One of its fancier applications is potato pavé or "paving stones" in French. Think of the relatively new dish — coined by Thomas Keller of the famed Nappa Valley restaurant The French Laundry — as a leveled-up version of scalloped potatoes.

While the former is baked gratin-style in a casserole dish, pavé's thin slices are fashioned into neat rectangles or squares and kissed with heat on all sides to give the exterior a golden-brown hue and delicate crunch. In order to achieve those coveted, uniform slices, save yourself the knife work and spring for a mandoline instead. The tool makes it easy to turn out identical disks of potato in significantly less time than it takes to slice by hand.