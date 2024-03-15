Don't Make The Mistake Of Cutting Your Spuds Too Small For Mashed Potatoes

When making mashed potatoes, chopping the potatoes into small pieces lets you boil them for less time, but don't get carried away. Cutting the potatoes too small allows them to absorb too much water. The consequence is a watery, mushy mash. Chopping your potatoes into smaller pieces increases the surface area of the potato in contact with the boiling water, allowing them to absorb water more quickly. At the same time, because each potato piece has less volume, it takes less time to cook, and they will become soft more quickly.

If you boil chopped potatoes for a long time, eventually they will soften completely and break down into the water, creating a starchy potato liquid. Essentially, chopping your potatoes into very small pieces makes it easier to overcook them and end up halfway to a watery potato mush. If this happens, your potatoes have absorbed way too much water. Not only will they have a watery texture and diluted taste, but when it comes to combining your potatoes with dairy to create a rich mash, they won't be able to absorb as much, so the flavor is even weaker. So, what is the ideal size to chop your potatoes when making mashed potatoes? It depends on how much time you have to make your mash and what type of potatoes you're using.