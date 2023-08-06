How To Properly Cut Potato Wedges Every Time

Before cutting your potatoes, wash them thoroughly and dry them off. Then, inspect them and remove any eyes or buds. Once you have a clean and prepped potato, start by cutting it in half. Hold it still while keeping your fingers away from the blade. Then, place each half face-down on the cutting board. This will stabilize the pieces so they don't move around. Cut each of these halves in half again. Once you have four quarters, place each one skin-down and carefully slice them lengthwise into two equally sized wedges. If your potato is extra large, you may need to cut these wedges in half again to ensure they aren't too unwieldy to eat.

Making your potato wedges uniform is the key to ensuring they turn out well. Wedges of the same size will all be done cooking around the same time; wedges that are vastly different widths will require vastly different times in the oven, and it's almost a guarantee that either the thinner ones will be burnt or the thicker ones will still be too hard to eat. Because this method has you cut equal halves at each step, it's a given that you'll end up with similarly sized wedges as long as you follow it with care.