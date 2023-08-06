How To Properly Cut Potato Wedges Every Time
Potato wedges are an easy side dish. They take just a few steps: choosing the best potato variety, cutting them, seasoning to your liking, and baking until tender. Because they require only a few ingredients and are quick to throw in the oven, they are a tremendous low-effort component to complement a variety of meals. However, chopping potatoes can be a painstaking process. You want to create aesthetic wedges, but you aren't sure where to start. In addition, your potatoes may be rolling all over as you attempt to cut them. Not only is this situation frustrating, but it can be unsafe.
There's a much simpler way to cut potato wedges. Start by cutting the potato in half. Then, cut each piece in half again. Finally, slice each quarter lengthwise down the middle. This method will give you eight wedges of the same size and shape, and you won't end up with potatoes rolling around your cutting board.
How to use this method
Before cutting your potatoes, wash them thoroughly and dry them off. Then, inspect them and remove any eyes or buds. Once you have a clean and prepped potato, start by cutting it in half. Hold it still while keeping your fingers away from the blade. Then, place each half face-down on the cutting board. This will stabilize the pieces so they don't move around. Cut each of these halves in half again. Once you have four quarters, place each one skin-down and carefully slice them lengthwise into two equally sized wedges. If your potato is extra large, you may need to cut these wedges in half again to ensure they aren't too unwieldy to eat.
Making your potato wedges uniform is the key to ensuring they turn out well. Wedges of the same size will all be done cooking around the same time; wedges that are vastly different widths will require vastly different times in the oven, and it's almost a guarantee that either the thinner ones will be burnt or the thicker ones will still be too hard to eat. Because this method has you cut equal halves at each step, it's a given that you'll end up with similarly sized wedges as long as you follow it with care.
More considerations when making potato wedges
As with almost anything in the kitchen, potato wedges can be tailored to your liking. The thickness of the wedges will affect their final texture. As The Pioneer Woman explains, thinner wedges will get crispier in the oven. For softer potatoes, cut them thicker and place them close together when baking. You can leave the skins on if desired or remove them. If you remove them, peel the potatoes after washing and trimming them before cutting them up, and don't toss the peels.
For super crispy roasted potatoes, use a good amount of oil (or mayo) to get them golden. Season the potatoes to your liking, or play around with new flavor combinations. Garlic, butter, and parmesan are all solid choices. In addition, many herbs like parsley, oregano, or thyme, or spices such as paprika, can give your potato slices more flavor. Cutting the perfect wedges, cooking them to your desired degree of crispness, and seasoning them how you like can make a world of difference in this side dish.