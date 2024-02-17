For Superior Potato Skins, Change The Way You're Cutting Them
When it comes to versatile foods, the potato has to be high on the list. As "Lord of the Rings" tells us, "You can boil 'em, mash 'em, and stick 'em in a stew." Besides these preparations, you can also turn them into other tasty dishes, such as potato skins.
To put this meal together, you'll typically bake your potatoes and cut them in half lengthwise once they're out of the oven. This gives them a long boat shape that you can stuff with all your favorite fixings: chopped tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, bacon, and so much more.
However, while this might be the standard for cutting and prepping potato skins, it's not necessarily the best method. In fact, cutting them width-wise might be a better choice. That's because when you use this cutting technique, you wind up with little mini cups made of potatoes, giving you more ways to serve the dish.
Why cutting potatoes in half width-wise is best for potato skins
When you cut your potatoes width-wise, the resulting cup shape means that beyond just packing them with classic toppings like cheese and chopped scallions, you can also use them as cups for scooping up ingredients. For instance, you could pair them with your favorite dip in place of the usual potato chips for a slightly different flavor combination and a unique texture.
Additionally, because of their cup shape, they're also slightly smaller in size. This makes them easier to pick up, making them great to serve as finger food or an appetizer at your next get-together. Plus, they're deeper than boats, letting you scoop even more ingredients in them — talk about a win-win!
Additionally, because you'll be cutting them across the girthiest part of the potato instead of along their length, you don't have to confine yourself to the traditional russet potatoes, either. Smaller, rounder potatoes with waxier skin, such as red or Yukon Gold, can still work perfectly for making potato cups. Plus, their unique texture may hold up and help them retain their shape better, resulting in them being less likely to fall apart when you eat them, whether that's by scooping or eating them pre-filled.
What to pair with your potato skin cups
Once you've made your potato skin cups, it's time to get down to what to pair them with. You can stick with classic fillings, such as bacon and cheese, but you can also get a little more creative. Because of their scoop shape, these can work great placed on a party spread like you would crackers and make a build-your-own potato bar. Make them extra fancy by pairing them with smoked salmon slivers, cream cheese, capers, and heck, even caviar!
Another option could be to experiment with different chip dips. Sour cream and onion can preserve some of the traditional flavors of potato skins, while hummus can be a savory and nutty addition to your skins. Or, go for a baba ganoush dip for another fresh and creamy topping for your cups.
For those who would rather eat their potato skins pre-filled, let your imagination run free. Turn them into mini cheesesteaks with chopped bell peppers, sliced flank steak, and melted provolone cheese. Or, smear them with pizza sauce, layer in some pepperoni, and finish them off with gooey mozzarella cheese. The sky's the limit when it comes to how to fill and enjoy this delicious snack!