For Superior Potato Skins, Change The Way You're Cutting Them

When it comes to versatile foods, the potato has to be high on the list. As "Lord of the Rings" tells us, "You can boil 'em, mash 'em, and stick 'em in a stew." Besides these preparations, you can also turn them into other tasty dishes, such as potato skins.

To put this meal together, you'll typically bake your potatoes and cut them in half lengthwise once they're out of the oven. This gives them a long boat shape that you can stuff with all your favorite fixings: chopped tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, bacon, and so much more.

However, while this might be the standard for cutting and prepping potato skins, it's not necessarily the best method. In fact, cutting them width-wise might be a better choice. That's because when you use this cutting technique, you wind up with little mini cups made of potatoes, giving you more ways to serve the dish.