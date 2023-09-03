The Right Way To Cut Potatoes So They Don't Stick To The Knife

Potatoes are truly one of the most versatile vegetables out there. Want to feed the kids something they will actually eat? Get fries. Want to cook something without much effort? Make baked potatoes. Looking for a way to thicken chicken curry? Throw in an extra potato.

Perhaps the minor downside to cooking potatoes at home is that the process of peeling the skin can be laborious. Similarly, cutting potatoes (or any other moist vegetable like onion or garlic) can be annoying because the slices or chunks stick to the side of the knife. This means you have to pause your cutting to slide the potato back onto the chopping board, which slows down the overall prep and cooking time.

There are a few ways to avoid this, but chef J. Kenji López-Alt's tip is to hold the knife at an upward angle so that only the tip is in contact with the potato and pull the knife deftly through it. This is slightly counterintuitive because most of us would chop the potatoes using an up-down motion, while this method calls for a front-to-back motion. But it works because the knife glides through the potato without sticking.