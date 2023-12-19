The Best Way To Score Potatoes Before Roasting

Admittedly, it does sound like a fancy procedure. But while the result does look pretty fantastic, the process isn't all that complicated. First, you'll want to start with Russets since they have thicker skin, which is ideal since it will hold up the best and also get the crispiest. Give them the usual scrubbing to remove any dirt or build-up. It's also a good idea to remove any blemishes at this point. Make sure they're nice and dry, too. Then you're going to cut the potatoes in half. Do this lengthways, like you're cutting a baked potato except all the way through.

Once you have the two potato halves, it's time to score them. You'll want a sharp knife that can be handled very precisely for this purpose — it's important to cut deep into the flesh without going all the way through. From here, there are two ways to do the scoring, and which way is best depends on how you want those crispy roasted potatoes to look. To expose the most surface area, you'll slice up and down their length and then side to side to create a grid. Or, for fancier-looking potatoes, simply score them side to side. Whichever way you do it, be sure to only cut through the skin on the sides, leaving the bottom of the potato intact.