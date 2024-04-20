The Easy Method That Will Give Your Potatoes Ridiculously Crispy Edges

The texture of these potatoes is similar to that of the more laborious crispy smashed potatoes, another terrific technique that also forgoes any kind of knifework. What makes them even easier? You break them apart with your bare hands instead of whacking them with a heavy skillet. Whether you deep fry these spuds after baking or toss them with oil and spices and roast them in the oven, those perfectly imperfect pieces with their ragged edges will soak up flavors more efficiently than your average sliced potato.

If you've never had a smashed potato, think of the way Asian cucumber salad uses smashed cukes to increase the surface area (which allows more sauce to sink in). It's the same reason tearing potatoes with your hands is the key to the most flavorful potato salad.

For optimal crispiness, don't shy away from fat. A neutral oil would do the trick, but these potatoes are an excellent excuse to use up any leftover rendered fat you have lying around. An ultra-crispy take on duck fat potatoes would be most excellent. For bonus points, serve some flavored mayonnaise or malt vinegar on the side.