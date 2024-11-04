Aldi 2024 Advent Calendars That Have Us Counting The Days Till December
With our busy lives, Christmas can sometimes feel like it arrives faster than we expect even though it comes at the same time every year. That's why it's never too early to start the countdown, and Aldi has a range of fun and tasty food and drink Advent calendars to count down the holidays.
Among the things you might not know about Aldi is that it keeps prices low by selling mostly its own products. Generally, it only carries one or two varieties of each item, but the company likes to feature additional products during annual holidays, especially Christmas. For 2024, the store will have an assortment of Advent calendars, some of which you may recognize from the list of Aldi 2023 Advent calendars. The collection will launch on November 6 with colorful, festive boxes full of chocolates, cheeses, hard ciders, wines, and more to help you celebrate every day of December.
Wine Advent Calendar
It's the most "wine-derful" time of the year if you're an avid wine drinker because the Wine Advent Calendar includes 24 187-milliliter bottles. You can sip on reds, whites, and blends from around the world, such as Argentina, Austria, Chile, Germany, and Portugal. While the Wine Advent Calendar is the most expensive product in this collection at $59.99, you're certainly getting your money's worth at just $2.50 per bottle.
Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar
If you're looking for something to pair with a wine Advent calendar, grab the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar for a mini wine and cheese tasting through Christmas Eve. This box takes you on a tour of European cheeses with 24 mini products for a total of 13 ounces. Get a taste of bruschetta, cheddar with whiskey, black pepper Gouda, and other cheeses for just $16.99. Separately, Aldi's boozy Champagne cheddar cheese makes a delicious addition to your tasting, too.
Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar
Another good pairing with wine, as well as with cheese, is the Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar. It comes with 25 Belgian chocolates in traditional and unique flavors, such as apple cinnamon, coffee mousse, and medallion hazelnut. The nearly 11-ounce box of punch-out chocolates is just $14.99, making it a fantastic gift, too.
Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar
Start every day of December through Christmas Eve right with the Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar. The 24 single-serve cups from Aldi's signature coffee selection are filled with 100% Arabica coffee in a variety of roasts and flavors that you may not typically drink, like toasted marshmallow. For just $13.99, it's a great complement to the Chocolate Advent Calendar. Who said you can't have chocolate in the morning?
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
If you like spicy food, you can turn up the heat every day through Christmas with the Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. Containing "25 Days Of Heat," each individually packaged bottle is a little under 1 ounce and features a different flavor and level of heat from a wide range of peppers. This ultimate fiery experience will only set you back $14.99.
Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar
For those who prefer tea over coffee, Aldi has you covered with the Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar, which pairs well with the chocolate Advent calendars. This collection of 24 teas includes a wide array of festive flavors for the holiday countdown, such as apple cinnamon green tea, candied almonds, chocolate chai, eggnog, peppermint bark, and sugared pear. Best of all, the box is only $7.99.
Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar
The young and young at heart will enjoy the variety in the Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar. Behind 24 flaps are pieces of Aldi's best chocolate bar brand—perfect for those who don't have a huge sweet tooth. On the other hand, those who just can't get enough may be tempted to purchase all three differently decorated boxes at just $1.29 each. Plus, families can spend time together while doing the activities on the back panel.
Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream
Add some creamy flavor to your Christmas cups of joe, cocktails, or desserts with Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream. Straight from Ireland with just 13.9% alcohol content, Connellys uses the freshest Irish cream in its small-batch liqueurs. This collection consists of unique and holiday flavors like raspberry cheesecake, peppermint, sugar cookie, and tiramisu. Even the popular Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur is included. Priced at $29.99, each individually wrapped, 100-milliliter bottle is just $2.50.
Make it Sparkle Sparkling Variety Pack
If you prefer your wine bubbly, the Make it Sparkle Sparkling Variety Pack has you covered. The box features six 200-milliliter bottles of various sparkling wines, all of which are made in France and beautifully wrapped. This fizzy booze is a wonderful complement to Aldi's chocolate and cheese Advent calendars and is only $29.99.
Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider
Sip on some refreshing hard cider for each of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" with the Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider box. This variety pack of 12-ounce bottles includes four limited-edition flavors — berry ginger, blueberry, pineapple, and raspberry. An obvious Angry Orchard copycat, Aldi's Wicked Grove also comes in eight fan favorites — like caramel apple, cinnamon, cranberry, and spiced rum — all of which are complementary holiday flavors. It can be yours for just $18.99.
5 Days of Cabernet Sauvignon
Do you have a favorite type of wine? Then, the 5 Days of Cabernet Sauvignon might be just what you're looking for. It consists of five 187-milliliter bottles from the French labels Book Club, Brumeux, Menuisier, Sunset Peak, and Vinelife. Priced at $19.99, the collection isn't available in all locations. If you don't see it in your store, see if the similar 5 Days of Red Wine is available instead.