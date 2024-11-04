Aldi 2024 Advent Calendars That Have Us Counting The Days Till December

With our busy lives, Christmas can sometimes feel like it arrives faster than we expect even though it comes at the same time every year. That's why it's never too early to start the countdown, and Aldi has a range of fun and tasty food and drink Advent calendars to count down the holidays.

Among the things you might not know about Aldi is that it keeps prices low by selling mostly its own products. Generally, it only carries one or two varieties of each item, but the company likes to feature additional products during annual holidays, especially Christmas. For 2024, the store will have an assortment of Advent calendars, some of which you may recognize from the list of Aldi 2023 Advent calendars. The collection will launch on November 6 with colorful, festive boxes full of chocolates, cheeses, hard ciders, wines, and more to help you celebrate every day of December.