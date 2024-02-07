Aldi's Wicked Grove Cider Is An Obvious Angry Orchard Copycat

If you're tempted to try Wicked Grove for yourself, the first step is to determine whether alcohol sales are allowed in grocery stores where you live. Laws vary greatly from place to place. For instance, grocery stores in Oregon, Georgia, and Pennsylvania (among several other states) are permitted to sell beer and wine. However, residents of these states may still face difficulty finding their favorite brews on store shelves.

Take Pennsylvania, for instance. As explained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, grocery stores must have a license to sell beer and wine, and those without one will be unable to meet customer demands for alcohol. And licenses aren't always readily available, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Limits on the number of licenses in a given county mean that retail establishments may not be able to secure one. Keep in mind that each state imposes their own laws, so Aldi customers in other states may face a different set of rules, even if alcohol sales are permitted.

Based on these factors, your best bet is to reach out to your local Aldi to determine whether they stock alcohol. If so, you can decide whether Wicked Grove is a worthy rival to the Angry Orchard brand.