16 Fun And Tasty Food And Drink Advent Calendars To Help You Count Down To The 2024 Holidays

From its early 19th century German origins as a means of commemorating the two weeks leading up to Christmas to modern-day times, the Advent calendar has become one of the most popular holiday traditions around. Food companies know a good thing when they see it and have elevated this tradition to new heights, introducing consumable advent calendars of all kinds.

There is an advent calendar out there to satisfy even the most discerning palate. From beverages and sweet treats to snacks and everyone's favorite food, bacon, the options are dizzying. We here at Daily Meal love to have a good time, and what could be more celebratory than a gift that encourages sampling an array of different edibles? To take the guesswork out of gift giving for your foodie friends, we have rounded up some of our favorite food and drink advent calendars to help you count down to the 2024 holidays season.