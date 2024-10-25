16 Fun And Tasty Food And Drink Advent Calendars To Help You Count Down To The 2024 Holidays
From its early 19th century German origins as a means of commemorating the two weeks leading up to Christmas to modern-day times, the Advent calendar has become one of the most popular holiday traditions around. Food companies know a good thing when they see it and have elevated this tradition to new heights, introducing consumable advent calendars of all kinds.
There is an advent calendar out there to satisfy even the most discerning palate. From beverages and sweet treats to snacks and everyone's favorite food, bacon, the options are dizzying. We here at Daily Meal love to have a good time, and what could be more celebratory than a gift that encourages sampling an array of different edibles? To take the guesswork out of gift giving for your foodie friends, we have rounded up some of our favorite food and drink advent calendars to help you count down to the 2024 holidays season.
How we chose the best food and drink advent calendars for 2024
We did a lot of detective work, scouring the internet and getting recommendations from some of our go-to food brands, to find a wide cross-section of different food and drink-themed advent calendars. While it was tough to decide which ones to include, because so many were quirky and fun, our ultimate selections were based on favorable reviews, uniqueness, and clever packaging. We wanted these gifts to be as entertaining to open up each day as the items inside are tasty.
Though many of these items are priced economically, there are some premium offerings that are certain to wow the gourmand in your life. In some cases, certain stores had a number of options for different kinds of food and drink-themed advent calendars. Where this was the case, we picked the most popular or most unusual offering that store had. That said, you may want to check out some of the other options these retailers have for sale as they might be just what you are looking for.
1. Warming Joy Advent Calendar
Few things are as soothing as a hot cup of tea, and few brands know more about the art of tea than Tea Forte. For the tea lover in your life, there is an advent calendar that will not only provide 24 cups of comfort, but will offer them the opportunity to sample a wide cross-section of different kinds of tea. The Warming Joy Advent Calendar from Tea Forte is visually appealing, having the shape of a Christmas tree, and promises to be a gustatory delight.
Behind each of its 24 numbered doors is an 8- to 12-ounce pyramid of black, green, white, or herbal tea. While these are single serving-sized portions, each of these teas are available for purchase in larger quantities, allowing the recipient of this gift to discover a new favorite hot beverage to drink year-round.
Purchase the Warming Joy Advent Calendar from Tea Forte for $48.00.
2. Red, White & Rosé Wine Advent
If you have a wine connoisseur in your life that you want to impress, look no further than the Red, White & Rosé Wine Advent from In Good Taste. As seen on the "Today Show," this clever and festive collection of wine is sure to impress even the most sophisticated palate. The collection comprises 24 6-ounce bottles of wine that are perfect for savoring alone or sharing with a friend.
The selection of wines includes 14 reds, 7 whites, and 3 rosés, sourced from Italy, Spain, South Africa, Argentina, Australia, and California. Varieties range from a crisp Sauvignon Blanc to a jammy grenache to a bold Shiraz. Though this is not the most inexpensive gift you can give, it is a great value if you consider how much wine you are getting for the money, roughly the equivalent of just over 5½ bottles, which works out to about $23 a bottle.
Purchase the Red, White & Rosé Wine Advent Calendar from In Good Taste for $126.99.
3. Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar
If you have ever stepped foot into a Williams Sonoma, you know that it is a veritable culinary theme park. From luxury cookware to specialty gourmet ingredients, this retailer has it all. It should be no surprise, then, that its Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar offers a gourmet selection that is sure to fill the hearts of any foodie with joy. Indeed, this collection of 24 edible delights features some of the most popular condiments, seasonings, confections, and more that have become fan-favorites over the years.
Standouts include jams from Bonne Maman, assorted tapenades, quality balsamic vinegar, and peppermint bark bites. Though this gift is on the higher end in terms of cost, it could easily be given to a couple or food-loving family who enjoy cooking together. The varied items will infuse recipes with holiday cheer for many a meal well into the New Year.
Purchase Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar from Williams Sonoma for $299.95.
4. 12 Nights of Cocktails
Calling all mixology fans and amateur bartenders! If you love a good cocktail and are looking for something fun to celebrate the holidays with, Straightaway Cocktails has you covered. Its 12 Nights of Cocktails Advent calendar is a limited edition collection that is sure to infuse the holidays with some festive cheer. Behind each cherry-capped tab is a unique cocktail that is curated with only the finest quality ingredients by the elite Straightaway Cocktails team.
The selection of cocktails includes a Maple Old Fashioned, a Manhattan, a Negroni, a Nitro Espresso Martini, a Blanco Margarita, a Pacific Paloma, a Thai Gimlet, a Shaken Mai Tai, and more. Included with each cocktail is a story, serving suggestions, and a list of ingredients. Orders placed online will begin shipping on November 1.
Purchase the 12 Nights of Cocktails collection from Straightaway Cocktails for $59.95.
5. Beer Advent Calendar
Among the things you might not know about Aldi, is that it can be a great place to do your holiday gift shopping, especially if you are hunting for a unique offering for the beer buff in your life. Among the fun items you will find at select Aldi locations nationwide is a Beer Advent Calendar. This colorful calendar says it all: "It's the Most Wonderful Time for a Beer."
The calendar contains 24 12-ounce cans of beer covering a wide swath of different types of brews. Among the styles included are a number of IPAs, a few lagers, a couple of stouts, a German and American Pilsner, and a cherry Kolsch. The best part about this advent calendar is that it can serve as a great introduction to new varieties of beer for those interested in branching out and exploring outside the standard box.
Purchase the Beer Advent Calendar from select Aldi locations nationwide. Prices may vary by location.
6. Best of Harry & David Advent Calendar
Harry & David has long been known for its monthly fruit clubs. If you have ever consumed one of its luscious Royal Riviera pears, you know what a treat a gift box from this retailer can be. This holiday season, give your favorite special someone the gift of a Best of Harry & David Advent Calendar. The box contains sweet and savory treats of all kinds behind each of its 24 festive doors.
Though on the pricier side compared with some of the other advent calendars featured in this round up, this offering is quite distinctive and diverse in terms of the gourmet items included. It is composed of fan favorites, like Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, a Paradise dried fruit mix, yogurt-covered peppermint tree-shaped pretzels, baklava, peppermint bark, chocolate truffles, and more. And, don't worry, no Harry & David gift box would be complete without one of its gourmet pears.
Purchase the Best of Harry & David Advent Calendar from Harry & David for $199.99.
7. Jerky Advent Calendar
What could say "I love you" more to the man in your life this holiday season than meat? According to Man Crates, nothing. This brand, which specializes in amazing and creative gifts for men, has created a delightful Jerky Advent calendar complete with 25 days of this popular, high-protein snack food, which will help curb hunger pangs all the way until Christmas day. The fun and meaty calendar is packaged in a custom commissioned piece of artwork entitled "A Christmas Carol," which depicts cows donning suits and hats singing carols.
Behind the door each day is a small sampling of various flavors of jerky, including Wine, Teriyaki, Pepperoni, Sesame, Honey Bourbon, Orange Habanero, Root Beer, and BBQ Seasoned Habanero. There are duplicate flavors in the package, so your man has a chance to taste each flavor more than once to discover his favorite.
Purchase the Jerky Advent Calendar from Amazon for $69.99.
8. Bonne Maman Advent Calendar
Among the healthiest and most delicious jams and spreads out there are those from Bonne Maman. These jams and spreads have been "Made simply, with love" since 1971 using the same time-honored traditions. The limited edition Advent Calendar from Bonne Maman is a beautiful and tasty gift for anyone with a sweet tooth in your life. The calendar, which is donned with a beautifully illustrated depiction of Santa's gift train, features a selection of 24 jams and spreads, each packaged in miniature gingham-patterned jars, for which the brand is well known.
Among the specialty, limited edition jams and spreads being introduced this holiday season are flavors including caramel with Coffee, Apricot with Orange Blossom, Guava and Raspberry & Rose. These unique spreads are only available during the holiday season, so don't miss out! The products are designed to be enjoyed before June of 2025, so you'll want to indulge quickly.
Purchase the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar from Amazon for $44.99.
9. Nordic Forest Chalet Chocolate Calendar of Advent
This Nordic Forest Chalet Chocolate Calendar of Advent from Vosges Haut-Chocolat is a culinary and visual triumph that is certain to entertain all of your senses. It is designed to depict the wonder and magic of Nordic holiday traditions, complete with twinkling lights and the sounds of some of the most beloved Christmas carols, such as "O' Christmas Tree," "The Chipmunks in the Christmas Tree," and "Deck the Halls."
In every drawer, there is a gourmet confection, including Blood Orange Truffles, New Mexican Pecan Caramels, Candied Ginger Cookies, Raw Honey Mini Chocolate Bars, Peanut Butter Bonbons, Fennel Shortbread Cookies, Peppermint White Chocolate Snow Bunnies, and more! But, the fun doesn't end at opening the drawers and eating the confections. These drawers are the pieces of a puzzle that spells out a special holiday message of cheer. This is a carefully crafted, original, and delectable gift that is certain to bring merriment to your favorite friends and family.
Purchase the Nordic Forest Chalet Chocolate Calendar of Advent from Vosges Haut-Chocolat for $325.
10. 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
If you have a chili head in your life who is always on the prowl for the best hot sauce brands money can buy, this is the gift for them. The 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar features hand-crafted hot sauces that range in heat level from mild to ultra-spicy. Behind every door is a 1.75-ounce bottle of hot sauce, which is sure to keep your heat-seeking friends satiated, and their taste buds titillated, with sweet and savory delights for quite a while.
Among the tongue-burning flavors included are Sweet Onion Habanero, Garlic Reaper, Son of Zombie, Pineapple Papaya BBQ, Oh My Garlic, Smokey Horseradish, and Psycho Curry. For reference, the Garlic Reaper features the Carolina Reaper pepper, which is considered the hottest in the world at 1,500,000 to 2,200,000 units on the Scoville scale. That's some serious spice, so consume wisely!
Purchase the 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar from Uncommon Goods for $55.
11. Confiserie Rohan Chocolate Holiday Cottage Advent Calendar
If you are hunting for a clever and festive gift for the cocoa connoisseur in your life, this Chocolate Holiday Cottage Advent Calendar from Confiserie Rohan is just the thing you have been searching for. Founded in 1954, this French chocolatier specializes in producing molded chocolates and figures, like the milk and dark ones in this three-dimensional cottage. Each individually-wrapped Santa, pine cone, coin, and more, is delicately tucked away and ready to be discovered.
Many reviewers are enamored with the "cute" and "adorable" house this calendar is packaged in, noting it is incredibly popular with small children. Several also mention the chocolate is high-quality at an affordable price. And, don't forget to look under the chimney, where there is a 3-inch-tall St. Nicholas hiding as a bonus.
Purchase the Confiserie Rohan Chocolate Holiday Cottage Advent Calendar from World Market for $18.99.
12. Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar
For something different that will bring the holiday cheer to those popcorn aficionados in your life, look no further than this Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar from the Popcorn Shed. This U.K.-based company produces handcrafted, premium popcorn in small batches and numerous flavors that are sure to liven up your Christmas festivities. Though the calendar has 24 small packages of popcorn behind each door, the collection only has six distinct flavors. These include Butterscotch, Cherry Pie, Choc 'N' Roll, Chocolate Orange, Christmas Pudding, and Gingerbread.
The quality popcorn is both vegan and gluten-free, something that is popular with reviewers. Though the flavors are unusual, five-star reviews note they are tasty and they enjoyed the variety. Additionally, a couple of the reviews comment on the corny jokes (pun intended), behind every door of popcorn, making this tasty and good fun for all ages.
Purchase the Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar from Amazon for $34.99.
13. 12 Days of Bacon Advent Calendar
The clever folks at Give Them Beer have come up with the ultimate gift for bacon fanatics. The 12 Days of Bacon Advent Calendar features a bacon-themed surprise behind every festive door that has been hand-selected by a team of qualified bacon connoisseurs. Just when you thought you had seen every creative way you could use bacon, this calendar comes along to fulfill your meat-filled dreams.
From the moment you bust open each door, the aroma of bacon will waft through the air. Though not every item is edible, they all feature bacon as the star. Consumables include bacon-flavored nuts, brittle, and chocolate-covered bacon. Among the non-consumables are bacon-scented soap and lip balm, and adorable bacon-bedazzled socks. Whether you eat it or wear it, declare your love for this porcine delight with this advent calendar.
Purchase the 12 Days of Bacon Advent Calendar from Give Them Beer for $89.
14. Honey Advent Calendar
Few foods are as sweet as all-natural, raw honey. If you or a loved one are intrigued by the seemingly endless varieties of honey out there, the folks at Meyer Bees have the perfect gift for you. This Honey Advent Calendar comes in 12- or 24-day options, with each handmade and assembled at the apiary located in Minooka, Illinois. The honey produced at this apiary is varietal honey, meaning it comes from a single source, making it unique in flavor and texture. Every box contains a "fun fact" about bees or honey, designed to expand your knowledge about and appreciation for them.
Among the edible contents are a number of different types of honey, including Avocado Blossom, Blackberry Blossom, Blueberry Blossom, Clover Blossom, Manuka Blossom, and Wildflower Blossom varieties. There are also caramels, candles, a honey dipper, recipes, and a pencil to round out the theme. Precise contents may vary depending on availability.
Purchase the Honey Advent Calendar from Meyer Bees for $79.95 to 99.95.
15. 12 Days of Charcuterie Advent Calendar
If your crew loves to nosh on charcuterie, but doesn't enjoy fussing with assembling all the unique components of a dynamite board, Hickory Farms has you covered with this unique gift idea. The 12 Days of Charcuterie Advent Calendar is exactly the countdown to Christmas you need to celebrate in style. Hickory Farms has been bringing folks together with its edible gift baskets for any occasion since 1951. This gourmet selection is hand crafted and made from the highest quality ingredients hidden within every pull out drawer.
Among the delicacies included in this calendar are the Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Sweet & Smoky Turkey Summer Sausage, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Honey Pineapple Mustard, Strawberry Fig Jam, Snow Mints, and Chocolate Truffles. Whether you open these treats one at a time or enjoy them during one festive gathering, this assemblage of snacks is certain to be a home run with all of your snack-loving friends.
Purchase the 12 Days of Charcuterie Advent Calendar from Hickory Farms for $64.99.
16. Onyx Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box is no stranger to the art of a great cup of Joe. The Seattle-based retailer specializes in sourcing the finest beans from the best, independent, small-batch coffee roasters in the country. The in-house curators have selected a dynamite combination of distinct blends and single-origin coffees for inclusion in the ultimate Onyx Coffee Advent Calendar. The elegant box, featuring accordion-style compartments, contains 24 2-ounce, whole bean coffee selections, each designed for a single 24-ounce pour-over.
Among the beans included are the Framily and Krampus blends, as well as beans from countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico. For the discriminating coffee consumer who loves to experiment with various types of beans, this gift is certain to be a hit. And, when the coffee has been consumed, the box remains a festive decoration to place on the mantle or under the Christmas tree.
Purchase the Onyx Coffee Advent Calendar from Bean Box for $175.