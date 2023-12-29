Aldi's Boozy Strawberry Cream Liqueur Is Coming Back In 2024
It's that time of year when big supermarket chains bring back their customers' favorite products. Now that Valentine's Day is coming up, you can expect to see some very sweet deals headed your way. Leave it to Aldi to fulfill customers' wishes by returning the highly praised and reasonably priced Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur. If you happened to miss out on it the past three years, this is your reminder that on January 12, 2024, you can head into your local Aldi and pick up a bottle.
Customers have been intrigued by this liqueur's vibrant, neon pink color, which few drinks can boast. Its smooth strawberry taste and subtle hint of ice cream made waves during its debut in 2020. And given that this bottle is still valued at $8.99, that should be enough to have you going through Aldi's doors and stocking up well past Valentine's Day.
Aldi's customers' reactions to its Strawberry Cream Liqueur
Aldi first released its Valentine's Day-themed drink in 2020, and since then, its customers have shown primarily positive reactions. One clever Instagram user mentioned a refreshing drink you could make with it by saying, "Spiked strawberry shakes!"
Another user responded, "This isn't the time of year for it, BUT it's so good in hot chocolate! Like a boozy chocolate covered strawberry drink [heart eye emoji]." As delicious as their ideas sound, you can certainly get a head start and make some of your own treats when Aldi releases its liqueur.
Undoubtedly, Aldi's Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur will be a great addition to some classic desserts like strawberry shortcake or the perfect ingredient base for an array of mixed drinks. This beverage is sure to inspire you this holiday season. So, pick up a bottle and let your creative juices flow while you kindle some sparks with someone you adore.