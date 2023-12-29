Aldi's Boozy Strawberry Cream Liqueur Is Coming Back In 2024

It's that time of year when big supermarket chains bring back their customers' favorite products. Now that Valentine's Day is coming up, you can expect to see some very sweet deals headed your way. Leave it to Aldi to fulfill customers' wishes by returning the highly praised and reasonably priced Connellys Strawberry Cream Liqueur. If you happened to miss out on it the past three years, this is your reminder that on January 12, 2024, you can head into your local Aldi and pick up a bottle.

Customers have been intrigued by this liqueur's vibrant, neon pink color, which few drinks can boast. Its smooth strawberry taste and subtle hint of ice cream made waves during its debut in 2020. And given that this bottle is still valued at $8.99, that should be enough to have you going through Aldi's doors and stocking up well past Valentine's Day.