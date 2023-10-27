Aldi's Best Advent Calendars For Your Christmas 2023 Countdown

Spooky season is wrapping up, and the leaves are all raked and bagged. Once Halloween is out of the way, it's time to put down the PSL and switch into Christmas mode. If you're the type of person who's already been playing Christmas music for weeks, you know that it's never too early to start stocking up on everything you need to make the season bright. In fact, some of the most important items on your seasonal shopping list, advent calendars, are extremely hot these days, and you can't count on waiting until the last minute to scoop up the perfect countdowns for your friends and family. Each year, on the first Wednesday of November, Aldi releases its lineup of gourmet advent calendars for its "National Advent Calendar Day." This year, it'll be on the first of the month, so fans won't wait for the first snow to fall. And as with other "Aldi Finds," these calendars won't be restocked.

From hot sauce to beer, coffee, and even dog treats, the discount retailer has quite the array of choices to delight the foodies and fur babies on your Christmas shopping list. Here are nine of the best calendars to look for on your next Aldi run.