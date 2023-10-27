Aldi's Best Advent Calendars For Your Christmas 2023 Countdown
Spooky season is wrapping up, and the leaves are all raked and bagged. Once Halloween is out of the way, it's time to put down the PSL and switch into Christmas mode. If you're the type of person who's already been playing Christmas music for weeks, you know that it's never too early to start stocking up on everything you need to make the season bright. In fact, some of the most important items on your seasonal shopping list, advent calendars, are extremely hot these days, and you can't count on waiting until the last minute to scoop up the perfect countdowns for your friends and family. Each year, on the first Wednesday of November, Aldi releases its lineup of gourmet advent calendars for its "National Advent Calendar Day." This year, it'll be on the first of the month, so fans won't wait for the first snow to fall. And as with other "Aldi Finds," these calendars won't be restocked.
From hot sauce to beer, coffee, and even dog treats, the discount retailer has quite the array of choices to delight the foodies and fur babies on your Christmas shopping list. Here are nine of the best calendars to look for on your next Aldi run.
Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
If you have a bonafide heatmeiser in your house, indulge their need for spice with the Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. Filled with 25 individual bottles of hot sauce ranging from smoky bourbon to habanero, this is the ultimate countdown for anyone who measures meals by their Scoville units.
$14.99, available 11/1
Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar
If it seems like there's never enough wine around during the holidays, the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar will get you through all the wreath hanging, present wrapping, and hall decking with 24 single-serving containers of wine (about 6 ounces each) from around the world, including Sembra Una Vespa White Blend from Italy, Hidden Hollow Cabernet Sauvignon from Spain, and Birdsong Merlot from France.
$59.99, available 11/1
Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar
Aldi is already a go-to for great prices on cheese for the holidays, but you can't beat the deal on the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar. For just $16.99 you'll get 24 mini European cheeses to snack on as the days draw closer to Christmas, and past years have included bites of brie, gouda, truffle cheddar, and more. If you're quick, you can grab this and the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar at the same time and have a mini wine and cheese tasting every day of the Christmas season.
$16.99, available 11/1
Beer Advent Calendar
Holidays are a little happier — and hoppier — with the Beer Advent Calendar, which holds 24 12-ounce cans of beer in all different styles. You could be sipping on a West Coast IPA one day and an Italian Pilsner the next. It's a great way to check out some varieties you've never tried — plus, it's nice to have a little treat each night after wrapping presents.
$49.99, available 11/1
Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar
Four-legged family members like treats just as much as we do. If you want to spoil your fur baby for the holidays, snag a Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar, which holds tasty dog treats. Past years' calendars have included treats like peanut butter biscuits, chicken bites, and chicken jerky, which will keep your favorite tail wagger in the Christmas spirit all month long.
$7.99, available 11/1
Choceur Kids Advent Calendar
The original treat-filled advent calendars were filled with chocolate for kids, and you can give your little ones the same holiday magic with a trio of Choceur Kids Advent Calendars. Choose from three different designs (red, blue, or green) of these classic candy-filled calendars with scenes from the North Pole, which are filled with 24 mini Christmas-themed chocolate figures. At $1.49 each you can get one for every kid in your life and save yourself the headache of deciding who gets to open the calendar door every day.
$1.49, available 11/1
Choceur 24-Day Advent Calendar
If you're looking for a more premium chocolate-filled calendar, either for yourself or another Christmas elf in your life, snag a Choceur 24-Day Advent Calendar. This calendar contains 24 assorted chocolates and truffles to add a little sweetness in the countdown to Christmas Eve.
$8.99, available 11/1
Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar
Some Santas are morning people, or they at least appreciate a good cup of joe. If you have a beanhead on your hands, treat them to the Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar, which holds 24 single-serve pods of 100% Arabica coffee that come in different flavors and roasts. Grab a box of Aldi Winternacht Spekulatius windmill cookies while you're there, and you'll have the perfect afternoon treat every day of the season.
$13.00, available 11/1
Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar
Treat the serious chocolate lover in your life with the Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar. It's by far the most expensive chocolate calendar in Aldi's lineup, but it's also basically a box of premium chocolates that you'll open one day at a time, including Christmas Day. It's a more luxurious way to count the days before Santa makes the scene.
$15.99, available 11/1