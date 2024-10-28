If You Don't Like Cranberry Sauce, Try These Alternatives At Thanksgiving Instead

Cranberry sauce: Everyone loves it. Or do they? This side dish is a Thanksgiving staple, but for a lot of people it just doesn't hit the spot. Cranberry sauce can be a hit-and-miss affair — for some, it's way too tart and acidic, whereas others find it to be cloyingly sweet and syrupy. Other people find that cranberry sauce is just a little lacking in distinct flavor to make it a worthy part of such an iconic meal, and view it as an unnecessary addition that just takes up space.

It's worth remembering, though, that cranberry sauce has a specific and important function in a Thanksgiving meal. It provides both sweetness and moisture, which contrasts and complements the savory (and sometimes dry) turkey. So, how do you keep that function while making things more interesting? The key is to replace it entirely with a more exciting alternative. There are dozens of sauces, jams, chutneys, and spreads out there that can effectively replace cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving, which go seamlessly with the other items on the table while offering just a little bit more flavor. From bacon-infused jams to spicy fruit chutneys, we've got every alternative you'll need right here.