The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Beef Stew A Punch Of Flavor

Fruit chutney, a condiment with Southeast Asian origins, is commonly made with dried fruit (in addition to fresh fruit) and includes sugar and vinegar to give it a sweet and sour flavor. It'sa savory, sometimes tangy or spicy condiment, with a jelly or jam-like texture. Originating in India, this versatile relish is often served on rice, meat, bread, and curry dishes — you might also find some on your charcuterie board to pair with cheeses.

A popular flavor, mango chutney is a sweet and spicy jam commonly used in Indian cooking as a spread or sauce. It's also often used as a marinade for meat, which is another reason why it makes sense to use it to amplify the flavor of your beef stew. It can be made as spicy or as sweet as you want depending on the amount of sugar, spices, and red chiles you add. Besides mango, other chutney varieties that could work well in stew include apple, cherry, peach, pear, and mixed fruit.

It's easy enough to find pre-made chutney at your local supermarket in various flavors and levels of spiciness that would add magnificent flavor to your beef stew. But you can also make your own at home and customize the spices and fruits to your personal preferences. You can go the traditional route and use a mortar and pestle to grind the ingredients or speed things up with a food processor.