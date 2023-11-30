What Exactly Is Tamarind?

Anyone who cooks Thai or Indian food on the regular will be aware of tamarind, the tart fruit that's an essential part of the carefully balanced sweet, sour, spicy, and salty flavor combo found in Thai cuisine. Even if you've never heard of tamarind before, we'll explain what it is, how it's made, and what it tastes like, before looking at how to cook with it and what dishes you can whip up at home using this ingredient. There's more to tamarind than just pad thai — you can use it to make everything from refreshing drinks to chutneys, stews, sauces, and more. You may even be able to find tamarind oil pressed from the fruit's seeds.

We'll also show you where to buy tamarind and dive into the different varieties you may find on sale, with the pros and cons of each and how to store each type. Keep reading, and you'll learn everything you need to know about this versatile ingredient. How will you use it in your cooking?