The Italian Condiment Your Grilled Meats Are Begging For

If you have mastered how to grill steak perfectly every time, it's time to learn how to serve it with the perfect condiment. Searing meat over an open fire until a crusty exterior develops, produces juicy, succulent, and delicious flavors that are pretty amazing as-is, but if you're not topping it off with a spoonful or two of the Italian condiment known as mostarda, you're missing out.

Mostarda will give your mouth a party of yin and yang flavors, as it combines sweet fresh and dried fruit in a bath of sharp mustard, vinegar, and spices that have been reduced into a syrupy liquid. The fruit transforms into a chutney-like consistency as it cooks and marinates in this mix. The end product offers a balance of sweet and savory with fruity and spicy notes.

Traditionally served with charcuterie boards made up of cured meats and cheeses, mostarda lightens and brightens other rich, fatty foods. When you finish your grilled steak, chicken, pork, or even that holiday turkey with some mostarda, it acts as the perfect contrast, and adds a variety of textures with both chewy and soft bites of fruit. It's even easy to make your own at home — the wait time is the only real hurdle.