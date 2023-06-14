Trader Joe's Zhoug Sauce Will Add A Bold Touch To Any Meal

Everyone's got a favorite condiment, that one sauce, spread, or relish they would absolutely pack if headed to a desert island for an indefinite period of time. We'd never call into question anyone's loyalty to their particular M.V.P. of the condiment shelf, but we do have to recommend new sauces as we discover them. And Trader Joe's zhoug sauce is worth taking note of.

If you've never heard of zhoug sauce, don't worry — you're not alone. Pronounced "ZOOg", according to Trader Joe's, this bright green sauce is one of the chain's hidden gems. It has probable Yemeni origins and a huge cult following thanks to its versatility plus, more importantly, the intense heat it packs into its unassuming package. That heat is artfully balanced with bright notes from fresh herbs to create something truly special. Zhoug is not a sauce for the faint-hearted, but it is an easy way to elevate your regular weeknight meals in a way that leaves everyone wanting more.