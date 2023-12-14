14 Mistakes You Need To Avoid With Cranberry Sauce

A holiday meal just isn't complete without cranberry sauce. The classic side dish is the ultimate way to add a pop of sweetness and tang to an otherwise savory Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, with the sharpness of the cranberries and sugar both heightening the taste of your meat and gravy and working as a palette cleanser. Each year, Americans go through over five million gallons of cranberry sauce, with six out of 10 individuals stating that it's completely indispensable to their holiday table, according to numbers released by Ocean Spray. Of the millions of folks who opt to serve cranberry sauce, over three quarters of them avoid making it, preferring instead to buy it in a can.

Now, getting canned cranberry sauce is all well and good, but making it yourself allows you to construct a bespoke condiment with the exact levels of sweetness, spice, and thickness that you desire. You'll only nail it, though, if you avoid some typical mistakes. Cranberry sauce can be surprisingly difficult to get right, and way too many of them end up being too tart, too thin, or too flavorless. The sauce can also be prone to ending up a little one-note, both in terms of flavor and texture. Keeping these key errors in mind can help you steer clear of these issues and make the best cranberry sauce of your life.