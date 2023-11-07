18 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey And How To Avoid Them

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year. Aside from the opportunity to spend time with loved ones and show gratitude for the things in our lives that bring us joy, it is a celebration focused on cooking and eating a delectable meal. The central symbol of this iconic celebration is the perfect, golden brown, moist turkey.

Roasting a whole turkey can be an intimidating process, especially if it is the first time you are doing it. While it seems like it should be pretty straightforward, the truth is, there are a lot of things that can go wrong from the moment you decide on which turkey to purchase to the bird making it onto your guest's dinner plates.

Fear not. I have anticipated every possible pitfall you might encounter on your turkey-making journey based on my personal experiences, both positive and negative, as a chef preparing countless turkeys over the years in my restaurant and at home. Let me guide you every step of the way on what not to do when preparing your Thanksgiving turkey. I will teach you how to make the most luscious bird imaginable that will impress even the most discerning foodie on your guest list.