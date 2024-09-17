11 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Flipping Eggs

Learning how to cook an egg is one of the first rites of passage for a chef. There are many ways this versatile ingredient can be transformed into a culinary delicacy, but a whole lot of them require one key step: flipping the luscious, runny-yolked egg before it's served. While this task may seem simple enough, it actually takes some know-how, finesse, and timing to execute without either cracking the yolk or ejecting the egg onto the kitchen floor. You might already know this from brutal experience; plenty of home cooks have attempted to flip an egg with grace and skill, only to end up with a half-scrambled mess in the pan.

While I've experienced my fair share of egg-related culinary mishaps in my nearly 18 years as chef and owner of a bed and breakfast, I have had plenty of experience and practice flipping them to have learned a thing or two about what not to do. From using the right pan to waiting for just the right moment to go in for the flip, the must-dos are many — and the mistakes to avoid are just as numerous. Allow me to share my expertise with you and transform breakfast from tribulation to triumph.