We Tried A Bizarre Kitchen Tool Made Specifically For Flipping Fried Eggs

Few foods are as satisfying as a simple fried egg. Combining the luxurious, umami-rich, slightly runny egg yolk with practically anything, from toast to a piping hot bowl of ramen noodles, is a textural and flavorful masterpiece. The problem with making a fried egg is that it can be challenging to cook without inadvertently puncturing the delicate yolk.

Indeed, a standard spatula can be clunky, and even those skilled at using them will sometimes have trouble flipping an egg before it slides off or gets folded in half. Enter the Fridja Silicone Egg Spatula, available exclusively at Walmart. This tool looks like a spatula-tong hybrid that promises to grip and flip anything you cook in a non-stick pan quickly and effectively.

As a chef who ran a bed and breakfast for almost 18 years, I know a few things about making breakfast. I've made more fried eggs, pancakes, and French toast than I can count. Even I encounter a hiccup when trying to flip these items with a spatula on occasion, so I was intrigued to see if this odd-looking tool was the key to unlocking flipping freedom. I purchased one and tested it, not once, but twice, to see how well it handled a delicate fried egg. Read on to see if this combination gripper and flipper is all hype or the prescription for ending your fried egg woes.