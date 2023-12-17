The Pan Tip To Follow For Perfectly Cooked Over-Easy Eggs

Eggs might seem like an easy enough dish to cook, but in reality they're pretty delicate. A minute too short or too long leaves them burnt or under-done, and using the wrong pan means you'll end up soaking and scrubbing the pan after you're done with it. The first step to mastering eggs is not the cooking time; it's the pan. When you cook eggs over-easy, there are two criteria for the perfect egg pan: Make sure it's large enough so the eggs have room to cook, and make sure it is nonstick.

When preparing over-easy eggs, the yolks should remain fully liquid as you gently flip and cook them for very little time. Timing and pan size are essential in making sure your eggs come out over-easy (as opposed to over-medium or over-hard). If the yolks are too close together, they might not firm up enough. And if the pan isn't nonstick, you may quickly overcook the eggs while trying to scrape them off the bottom.