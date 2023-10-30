Your Oven Is The Key To Cooking Sunny Side Up Eggs En Masse

Do you need to make a whole bunch of sunny-side up eggs all at once? Whether you've got a little league team to feed, a super large family, or a big bunch of brunching friends, there's a clever method you'll want to keep in mind! Put that frying pan away and step away from the stove. All you need is a standard 11-inch by 17-inch (or 9-inch by 13-inch) sheet pan and your trusty oven to make a dozen eggs all at the same time.

If you've never made eggs in the oven before then you might be amazed that it is even possible. But it's true — the oven is a great way to cook all kinds of eggs, not just quiches and frittatas. Even celebrity chefs like Jaime Oliver recommend it for getting a whole lot of eggs served up quickly. Not only will everyone be able to eat at the same time, but you'll save yourself the mess of splattered oil or butter from frying all of those eggs.