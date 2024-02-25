Room Temperature Eggs Are The Secret To A Better Breakfast

From scrambling to frying, over-easy or sunny-side-up, eggs are the quintessential breakfast food. And although eggs are simple to cook, they are tough to master. Plenty of chefs debate the best technique for whipping up fluffy scrambled eggs, or the best oil or fat to achieve an effortlessly perfect fried egg. But one thing remains true for all methods of egg cookery that you may not have thought about: It's best to let them come to room temperature before cooking. You may know that working with room-temperature eggs is vital in certain baking recipes, but this also applies to your morning fry-up.

If you crack and cook your eggs straight out of the refrigerator, they'll take longer to go from cold to fully cooked. But you could also end up with unevenly cooked eggs, and a more difficult time scrambling them properly. Next time you're getting breakfast together, think ahead and leave enough time for your eggs to come to room temperature before you get started.