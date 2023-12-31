The Onion Ring Hack For Perfectly Round Fried Eggs

Egg rings can be used for more than just frying up perfectly round eggs — and so can onion rings. One easy variation on those round, fried eggs are egg patties. Instead of dropping the raw egg directly in the onion ring, put it in a bowl first and give it a good stir to combine the egg yolk with the white. After it's well blended, pour the egg into the onion ring and let it cook for a few minutes before flipping. When it's done you'll have an egg patty perfect for copycat fast food breakfast sandwiches.

Onion rings will also work great for whipping up miniature frittatas. Just use the same technique you would for making the egg patty but add cheese, veggies, and diced breakfast meats. Teeny tiny omelets are also a fun possibility with onion rings, though you'll probably want to use a fairly large ring to get enough surface area for the egg to spread out so that it can still fold in half once it's cooked.

This hack might not be that exciting if you already have an egg ring, but it can still come through in a pinch, such as when camping or staying in accommodations with limited cookware. Who knows, you just might need to break it out the next time you're in a hotel with a kitchenette or an Airbnb with a bare-bones kitchen.