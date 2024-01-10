Get Creative And Fry Up Your Next Egg In A Mashed Potato Ring

To make this breakfast hack, you're going to want to pop the mashed potatoes into the frying pan before the egg. Make sure to use some oil or butter in the pan so they don't stick and shape them into a ring. Remember, you want to make the ring wide enough for your chosen type of egg to fit. The larger the egg, the larger the center of the potatoes will need to be so as to avoid spilling over into the frying pan. With your hole created, give the potatoes a few minutes so that the bottom starts to get brown and crispy. This will add an extra layer of crunch to your dish.

After your potatoes have firmed up, crack in your egg and let the egg cook. Now, if you're used to making over-hard eggs, it pays to know that flipping this dish isn't a good idea. Doing so can break not only the egg but also the soft mashed potato. Instead, you can use a lid on the frying pan to control how hard or soft the yolk of your egg gets and play around with heat levels to ensure you don't burn the bottom of the potatoes.

When you're satisfied with your egg's doneness, use a spatula to take the meal out of the pan. Then top it with hot sauce, gravy, ketchup, or anything else you enjoy!