Oven Vs Air Fryer: Which Appliance Is Better For Cooking These 11 Popular Foods?

My go-to method for cooking bacon is in the oven atop an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. This is the best way to obtain bacon that is not only perfectly crisp, but remains flat when cooked. It also makes for easy clean-up, something that is notoriously problematic when cooking bacon. Though I was eager to cook bacon in the air fryer, I was also skeptical.

My primary issue with the air fryer was that you cannot fit a whole slice of bacon into a basic unit; the slices have to be cut in half to fit. A second issue I discovered was that the bacon halves were easily blown around in the unit, causing them to curl up rather than stay flat. I had to stop every couple of minutes to retrieve each piece and lay it back down again, which is somewhat inconvenient, though not a deal breaker, considering you also have to rotate the bacon in the oven so that it cooks evenly.

The air fryer bacon took roughly half the time to cook than the batch in the oven, and was equally crisp and flavorful. The air fryer bacon also ended up being less greasy, but this is easily remedied by allowing the oven-cooked bacon to drain on paper towels before consuming it. I give the edge to the oven, strictly because I like to serve whole slices of bacon and don't want to fuss with making it in that many batches to feed a crowd.