For The Crispiest Oven-Baked Bacon, Cook The Strips On Aluminum Foil

When it comes to idolized ingredients, bacon stands alone. The cured pork product has amassed legions of followers who are prepared to eat it in any form offered to them — no matter how daring or bizarre. Online, you can find recipes for everything from bacon-stuffed brownies to bacon butter to chocolate peanut bacon milkshakes.

But in reality, bacon is totally tasty without all the bells and whistles. A few slices of perfectly brittle bacon next to some scrambled eggs, toast, and home fries remains the quintessential American breakfast. Yet while it remains a humble and accessible culinary luxury, how to cook bacon is riddled with debate. Ask anyone how they make their bacon and you're sure to receive a mishmash of responses. From preparing the strips in a cast iron skillet to microwaving to air-frying, the conversation over which technique is best rages on.

Still, it's hard to deny that some methods have certain advantages over others. Bacon is notoriously fatty and releases a thick puddle of grease after cooking that can cause issues in your kitchen if not disposed of correctly. So how does one achieve a slice of bacon that's magnificently crisp texture and easy to clean up after? Line your baking sheet with aluminum foil before cooking.