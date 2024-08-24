The Air Fryer Tip That Ensures The Crispiest Frozen French Fries

If you own an air fryer, then you know that it can be used to make a number of different foods — from various proteins, such as chicken or tofu, to veggies and so on. One of the best things to make in the air fryer? Frozen french fries. By using the air fryer — instead of the oven, as most of the instructions call for — the fries will come out crispier and take much less time to finish. But to make the perfect fries from frozen in the air fryer — ones that are as crispy as you desire — then there's one key tip that you need to keep in mind: Shake the air fryer basket halfway through.

By giving the basket a good shake at the halfway mark, or a few times throughout the cooking time, you'll ensure that the fries are evenly crispy on all sides. Essentially, the airflow in the air fryer won't reach all sides of the fries if you don't rotate them around.

Additionally, giving them a light spray of olive oil will help crisp them up — and the best part is you don't need nearly as much oil as you would if you were making fries the traditional way in a deep fryer. Along with the olive oil, salt the fries to taste and they are guaranteed to be utterly delicious and taste as if they came right out of the deep fryer rather than the air fryer.