We Tested And Ranked 8 Celebrity Chef Baked Potato Recipes

Few foods enjoy global popularity like the lowly potato. Since its domestication by the Incas in Peru 8,000 years ago, the potato has taken the world stage by storm. It is the fourth-most-grown crop behind rice, wheat, and maize. It owes much of its success to its prolific capacity to grow, affordability, and high nutritional value, with virtually every vitamin and nutrient necessary for human survival, saving vitamins A and D.

From a culinary perspective, potatoes are incredibly versatile. From pancakes to mashed to fried, potatoes are chameleons, capable of transforming into delicacies of all kinds. Yet there is something so satisfying and nourishing about a simple baked potato that keeps them on our regular menu rotation. Though baking a potato is seemingly simple, it takes a long time to become tender, and it is often a challenge to obtain a crisp skin that begs to be eaten.

As a chef, I have baked my share of potatoes. While I have my method, I was curious to see what celebrity chefs do to create a superlative spud. After an extensive search, I discovered recipes from eight culinary icons to test and rank. I went out and purchased some medium- to large-sized starchy russet potatoes and got to work baking, topping, and tasting them. I'll cover my ranking criteria at the end of this article. In the meantime, read on to discover which baked potato recipes will have you singing their praises to Axomamma and which you should probably skip.