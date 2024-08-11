14 Tips For The Perfect Air Fryer Steak

Steak in the air fryer? Yes, it's a thing — and a good one, too. Meat and air fryers are a perfect pairing, and using the appliance is a surefire way to get a juicy, well-cooked result (you can even cook frozen meat in your air fryer, if you want to). Despite this, some people get pretty nervous about placing their expensive cuts of steak in the air fryer, preferring instead to rely on the tried-and-tested method of frying it in a pan.

However, air frying steak can produce a result that's seared on the outside while still rare and juicy in the middle. The hot circulating air that air fryers rely on seals the meat rapidly and browns the outside without overcooking its interior. There are no fat splatters, no piping hot pans to wash up, and no smoke stinking out your kitchen.

Air frying steak isn't as simple as turning on your machine and hoping for the best, though. That's why we had to get an expert to weigh in. We asked David Rose, executive chef for Omaha Steaks, to give us his top tips for air fryer steak, and he shared his hard-won knowledge with us.