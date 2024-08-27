Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa Is Okay, But Too Pricey For What You Get

This is where the dish started to redeem itself. When I finally got the package open, I noticed that it smelled really, really good. The main scent wafting out was the Chile Lime Crema Sauce — it smelled sharp and tangy. Luckily, the sauce tastes just as good as it smells. And there is a lot of it, too. It's smooth, creamy, and zesty, which I loved. Besides the sauce, the best part of this dish was the relatively fresh ingredients inside of the chalupa. There was chopped onion and fresh cilantro. Their inclusion made this feel like something I could get at a casual sit-down Mexican restaurant, instead of fast food. I appreciate this because I once ranked 21 other menu items from Taco Bell and struggled with the same ingredients being repeated over and over across the dishes. This was just different enough.

There was plenty of chicken at the bottom of the chalupa, but because of how it was loaded, it was hard to get a bite that wasn't just chicken or just toppings. The chicken was grilled, not fried, but still somehow managed to taste like a chicken tender. I think it was from all the burned cheese and crunch of the shell — this all contributed to making it taste battered. Although "toasted cheddar" is in the name of the dish, I think the texture and taste of the burned cheese along the outside of the shell takes away from the overall experience. It would have been better without it.