Taco Bell Is Bringing Back 5 Legendary Fan-Favorites, But There's A Catch

According to Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, in a press release shared with Daily Meal the decision to roll out these nostalgia-laden menu items was a no-brainer. "Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for," said Montgomery.

The Taco Bell CMO also expressed excitement over introducing these items of the past to a whole new generation: "Now, we're thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu."

For now, these items will only be available at specific locations in the SoCal area, namely in the city of Irvine. The other caveat? They'll only be around between August 15 through 19 and August 15 through 21, depending on said specific location. But there's yet another twist in store. If you don't live near these areas, don't fret. Taco Bell is planning a nationwide limited release later this year. Then everyone will be able to decide for themselves whether these nostalgic items earn a spot on the ultimate ranking of Taco Bell items.