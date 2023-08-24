14 Oaxacan Street Foods You Absolutely Need To Try

The southern Mexican city of Oaxaca is no stranger to great spots to dine out. Here, you will find some of the best mezcal and food in all of Mexico. From fine-dining restaurants to cozy cafes and chic bars, you'll be utterly spoiled for choice when it comes to eating out in Oaxaca. If you want more casual fare, you'll street food vendors serving up authentic Oaxacan antojitos on seemingly every corner in the city. It's at these stalls that your real taste of the city begins.

On your next trip to Oaxaca, take a day — or two, or three — to discover the city's exciting street food scene. Hunt down tasty Oaxacan memelas and tlayudas, dive into a butter and lime-spiked tub of esquites, satisfy your sweet tooth with some platanos fritos, or even try some chapulines (that's grasshoppers) if you're feeling adventurous.

Not sure what to try first? We've done the hard work and rounded up some of the best Oaxacan street foods that you absolutely need to try on your next visit.