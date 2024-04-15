10 Taco Bell Menu Items From The 1990s You Probably Forgot About

We can't quite explain it, but Taco Bell just feels like the '90s. This was the decade, after all, that saw the fast food chain get its most famous mascot, Gidget the Chihuahua, in the fall of 1997, bringing the phrase "Yo quiero Taco Bell" into the world. It was also the decade that its menu exploded. In the 1990s, Taco Bell started taking more and more risks with its output, bringing in burritos, tacos, and nachos that had ever more outlandish flavors and concepts behind them.

Predictably, not all of these menu items have survived to this day, and some of them are almost forgotten by history. They haven't been entirely lost forever, though. Scores of people online have devoted hours to documenting Taco Bell's 1990s history, praising the funky interior design of its restaurants at the time, its advertising, and, above all, its menu. Well, why should they get all the fun? We decided to take a deep dive into the '90s and unearth some of those long-lost classics — and, in doing so, hopefully nudge Taco Bell to bring some of them back.