Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas Review: Do They Actually Deserve Street Cred?

A chalupa is a boat-shaped fried tortilla, filled with all kinds of savory staples and garnishes familiar to Mexican cuisine. Taco Bell got into the chalupa game back in 1999 and has continued to reinvent the treat in the ensuing decades. In October 2023, Taco Bell started testing a new take on the crunchy classic, dubbed the Cheesy Street Chalupas. These chalupas were initially sold at select Taco Bell locations in the Indianapolis area, but word of the item spread quickly, and fans all over were soon eager to try them. Eight months later, Cheesy Street Chalupas are entering the spotlight, hitting the streets across the entirety of the United States.

When I attended Taco Bell's dog-and-pony show Live Más LIVE in Las Vegas earlier this year, I got a sneak peek of many items to come, including the incredible Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. While the Cheesy Street Chalupas were teased at the event, it sadly wasn't one of the items available for taste-testing that day. Now, the day for me to try them has finally come. I was ready to find out if the Cheesy Street Chalupas had any street cred, or if they should be kicked to the curb. The following review is based on taste, originality, value, and overall lovability.