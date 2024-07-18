Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas Review: Do They Actually Deserve Street Cred?
A chalupa is a boat-shaped fried tortilla, filled with all kinds of savory staples and garnishes familiar to Mexican cuisine. Taco Bell got into the chalupa game back in 1999 and has continued to reinvent the treat in the ensuing decades. In October 2023, Taco Bell started testing a new take on the crunchy classic, dubbed the Cheesy Street Chalupas. These chalupas were initially sold at select Taco Bell locations in the Indianapolis area, but word of the item spread quickly, and fans all over were soon eager to try them. Eight months later, Cheesy Street Chalupas are entering the spotlight, hitting the streets across the entirety of the United States.
When I attended Taco Bell's dog-and-pony show Live Más LIVE in Las Vegas earlier this year, I got a sneak peek of many items to come, including the incredible Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. While the Cheesy Street Chalupas were teased at the event, it sadly wasn't one of the items available for taste-testing that day. Now, the day for me to try them has finally come. I was ready to find out if the Cheesy Street Chalupas had any street cred, or if they should be kicked to the curb. The following review is based on taste, originality, value, and overall lovability.
What do Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas taste like?
The Cheesy Street Chalupas come stuffed with either steak or cantina chicken, so I ordered a pair of each. Although small in stature, they had girth, as well as trouble staying upright, even when sitting in the flimsy paper holder they came in.
Both the chicken and steak chalupas had a wonderful smell, reminiscent of fried wonton wrappers. The exterior shells were a thinner, crispier tortilla, which hugged a thicker, fluffier interior shell. Some of the chalupas were folded tight, while others were slightly ajar. The cilantro you could see peeking through added an air of authenticity to this item, in terms of street cred. However, I pried them open and was surprised at how little substance there was in between the sauce-slathered shells.
When I took a bite, I was immediately taken with the juxtaposing textures of the dual soft and crisp shells, and the combination made the chalupas fun to eat. Both the steak and the chicken were soft and juicy, but I preferred the steak option, which was chewier and better seasoned. The creaminess of the jalapeño ranch sauce was a welcome (if somewhat bland) addition that didn't contribute much in terms of flavor. Most shockingly, even though the word "cheesy" is in this item's name, the cheese was barely perceptible.
Nutritional information for the Cheesy Street Chalupas
The base ingredients of each Cheesy Street Chalupa are steak or cantina chicken meat, housed in a toasted cheddar chalupa shell made of enriched wheat flour and reduced fat cheddar cheese. These ingredients are topped with jalapeño ranch sauce and a blend of fresh onions and cilantro. The beef steak is seasoned with brown sugar, salt, dried beef stock, onion powder, tomato powder, garlic powder, spices, cocoa powder, citric acid, and lemon juice powder. The slow-roasted chicken thigh meat is seasoned with spices, onion powder, garlic powder, natural flavor, sugar, tomato powder, chicken stock, annatto, and turmeric.
An order of Steak Cheesy Street Chalupas nets 630 calories, 44 grams of total fat, 55 milligrams of cholesterol, 740 milligrams of sodium, 36 grams of total carbohydrates, including 4 grams of dietary fiber and sugar, and 23 grams of protein. It contains common allergens, such as gluten, milk, wheat, and soy.
How to buy Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas
Starting July 18, the Cheesy Street Chalupas will be available at participating nationwide Taco Bell and Taco Bell Cantina locations, for a limited time only. The Cheesy Street Chalupas can be ordered in-store, at the counter, on a kiosk, or through the drive-thru window. Advanced ordering for pick-up or delivery is available through Taco Bell's app and website. Deals are also available there for Rewards members, including nabbing free chalupas when you spend over $25 on a delivery order from August 1 to 4.
A pair of chalupas, be it steak or cantina chicken, are included with each order. The item retails for the suggested cost of $5.49, although prices may vary with location. The chalupas can also be purchased in two different combos: the Cheesy Street Chalupas Combo, which includes a drink, chips, and nacho cheese sauce; or the mammoth Cheesy Street Chalupas Box, which comes with a drink, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a bag of Cinnamon Twists.
The chalupas are completely customizable, and you can remove or swap existing ingredients, as well as toss in additional ingredients or sauces. For vegetarians, black beans or potatoes can be swapped in for your base, in lieu of chicken or steak.
Our final thoughts on the Cheesy Street Chalupas
To be perfectly honest, prior to this review, I had never had a chalupa before (from Taco Bell or otherwise). So there was already a lot of pressure on Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chapula, as it would be my introduction to what the dish could taste like.
These chalupas had a freshness to them. This partially came from their warm, foil wrappings, similar to how hot dogs are served at baseball games. When unwrapped, the dual shells had an appealing cooked look to them. The brown shells, mixed with the green cilantro, and the orange sauce, created a colorful look that happily invited you to dig in. This achieved the street appeal Taco Bell was trying to convey, at least visually.
Overall, while I found that orange jalapeño ranch sauce needed a bit more zest, and I was disappointed that the cheese apparently took the day off, I did rather enjoy the texturally satisfying chalupas as a whole. They were more of a snack than a meal, so ordering two pairs is probably necessary for those looking to get their fill. I look forward to more chalupa adventures in the future.