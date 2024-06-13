The 'Fact' About Taco Bell Beef That Plagued The Chain For Decades

Many dining establishments are guarded about internal information making its way to the public, as illustrated by these unusual secrets fast-food chains don't want their customers to know. Because consumers often want to learn more about their favorite restaurant chains, their curiosity can lead to a flurry of misinformation. Take Taco Bell, for instance, a chain that's been persistently dogged for decades by rumors that it serves "grade D" beef. And a lawsuit in 2011 against the company accused Taco Bell's beef filling of containing only 35% beef.

Lovers of Taco Bell can rest easy knowing that claims about Taco Bell serving grade D beef are false. As pointed out by Snopes, the U.S. does not use letter grades to rank the quality of beef. The myth-debunking site also noted that rumors about low-quality Taco Bell beef usually follow a pattern: A person claims to see packages of beef labeled grade D (or even F) being unloaded into or already in commercial kitchens, and the letter grade is often followed by an alarming descriptor, such as "Edible" or "Fit for human consumption." Indeed, this food reporter heard such a rumor when a high school classmate employed at Taco Bell ominously stated that the chain used grade F meat in its menu items.