What Is Pepper Jelly And How Is It Made?

If you're from the Southern part of the U.S., you're probably already familiar with pepper jelly. It's a sweet, spicy treat that goes as well in a breakfast sandwich as it does at a potluck party or social gathering. With its warm, light taste and bright, colorful appearance it gives some people warm feelings of the bright Spring and Summer months.

It's difficult to say exactly when pepper jelly was first made. What most people can agree on though, is that it was popularized in the 1970s, in Lake Jackson, Texas. Though with the history of both fruit preserves and hot sauce going back for literally thousands of years, there's every chance pepper jelly was being made in people's kitchens long before the rest of the world learned of it.

Today, pepper jelly is enjoyed much farther afield than the Deep South, and can be found in stores and supermarkets across America. If you've never tried it before, here's everything you need to know, so you can brace your tastebuds for a fragrant treat!