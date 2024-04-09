Here's How To Control The Heat In Your Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

Homemade jellies can transform your everyday snacking options from plain to rich in layered flavor. Whether paired with cheese and crackers or glazing on top of roasted vegetables, a jalapeño pepper jelly can really bring the heat. The succulent combination of sweet and spicy is an irresistible pairing that can elevate many snacks and dishes. But how do you make sure you achieve this perfect balance of flavor, ensuring the jalapeño doesn't overwhelm the jelly with too much heat?

The hottest component of a jalapeño is the seeds. If you want only a mild amount of heat, make sure to remove most if not all of the seeds before pureeing the jalapeño with the rest of your jelly ingredients. This includes the ribs of the jalapeño as well. On the contrary, if you like a big burst of spice in your pepper jelly, include the ribs and seeds. The more seeds you leave intact, the hotter the jelly will be.