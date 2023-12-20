Pepper Jelly Is The Perfect Sweet And Spicy Glaze For Meatballs

Your local grocer will likely carry a selection of pepper jellies, and of course, there are plenty available online. Flavors range from mild red pepper to kicky habanero, and include chipotle, mango, and even pomegranate. If you want to experiment with making pepper jelly yourself, go for it! Some recipes take less than an hour to put together — but most pepper jellies need at least 24 hours to set. Using pre-made pepper jelly cuts way down on the overall cooking time.

Pepper jelly should be mixed with other sauces and seasonings to give meatballs a well-rounded flavor profile, but the jelly should be the predominant ingredient. It is the star of this show, after all. Add any additional sauces and seasonings to taste. The most common sauce to combine with pepper jelly for a meatball glaze is barbecue sauce; chili sauce and Dijon mustard can also be used.

Some people like to add beer or broth as well, for their umami effects. Keep in mind thinner liquids need a bit of cornstarch to thicken into a glaze if they are used as the base. Cayenne pepper, chili powder, or red pepper flakes will turn the heat up another notch. And it's hard to go wrong with a little bit of garlic powder. Once all of your selected ingredients are combined, give the glaze a quick simmer before adding to your meatballs. You can then cook the meatballs in your slow cooker or oven.