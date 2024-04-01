How Long Will Jelly Usually Stay Good After Opening?

Refrigeration is the best way to extend the life of jelly, as low temperatures inhibit the growth of potentially harmful microorganisms. Another way to keep jelly safe and edible for as long as possible is to only ever use clean utensils to scoop the preserve from the jar. Double-dipping may be convenient, but plunging a knife that has foreign bacteria on it (say, from your toast or butter) into the jar can leave behind bacterial and fungal cells that will multiply over time.

If you open the jar and see mold spots — typically fuzzy-looking and white or greenish — hold it right there. Some people habitually scrape off mold and eat around it, and while in most cases they won't get sick if they accidentally eat some, it's inadvisable. Even if you remove the mold, it could leave behind toxic compounds (called mycotoxins) that aren't visible to the human eye. Some moldy foods are safe to eat, but jellies and jams aren't among them. According to the USDA, "Microbiologists recommend against scooping out the mold and using the remaining condiment" for safety's sake.

While all these guidelines are well and good, it's best to trust your senses. As jelly goes bad, it can produce yeasty or alcohol-like odors and flavors, and ingredients start to separate. If you grab a jar from the fridge and detect any hint of funky sights or smells, toss it. The last thing you want with your perfect PB&J is a side of nausea.