What's The Difference Between Fermented And Vinegar-Based Hot Sauce?

There are myriad reasons to add more fermented foods to your diet. These foods often contain a slew of healthy gut bacteria, aid digestion, and can reduce inflammation. Fortunately, if you want to access these health benefits, fermented foods are more available now than ever. One great way to access these benefits is through consuming fermented hot sauce, a versatile condiment that can be added to many meals.

This hot sauce style starts as a mash of peppers, salt, and water, which will then sit in a tightly sealed jar. While sitting in the jar, the acidity of the pepper mix will decrease, thanks to lacto-fermentation. Essentially, this process transforms the simple carbs in the peppers into lactic acid.

After the mixture has spent a week or so sitting in a sealed container, the only remaining step is to blend it. A hot sauce prepared in this fashion can have a more subtle flavor profile, with some of the chili's burn mitigated by the fermentation. Furthermore, this sauce style will sometimes develop sour or fruity flavors. Fermented hot sauce includes wildly different brands like Tabasco and Sriracha. Sometimes, the process of fermentation will raise the pH of a sauce to a point where it is no longer shelf-stable. Many of these overly basic condiments will be combined with a measure of vinegar to make them last longer.