For Making Easy Vegan Gelatin, Look No Further Than Pectin

If you like to spread jam on your toast or tear open a pack of fruit snacks every so often, chances are you're eating pectin on a regular basis. This useful substance is a fiber naturally found in fruit seeds, peels, and cores, and it's commonly used to thicken liquids, such as in homemade jam or jelly recipes. In stores, pectin is usually sold in the form of a powder or liquid. One of the best things about it, as you might guess, is that it's completely plant-derived, making it a great gelatin substitute for vegetarian- and vegan-friendly foods.

Gelatin is a go-to ingredient for thickening foods from panna cotta to no-bake cheesecake and Jello pudding, but it's sourced from animal bones and skin, making it unsuitable for anyone following a plant-based diet. Luckily, pectin functions in a similar manner, so vegans can enjoy alternative versions of their favorite recipes. The catch is that it's not always an easy swap.

You'll need to pay attention to the directions on your package of powdered or liquid pectin to ensure it will work with your recipe. You might need to seek out gelatin-based recipes that provide directions on how to use pectin instead, or simply experiment with trial and error. We do have a few tips that can help you use pectin successfully, and good results start with understanding how it differs from gelatin.