How The Ice Cream Sundae Got Its Name

It seems like ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry on top work so well together that they must have all been invented at the same time. Unfortunately for those who missed out on such an iconic mashup, this was not always the case. Variations on ice cream date back to the second century – and even back then, people were looking to add an extra something like honey or nectar on top of their frozen treats. Chocolate sauce didn't appear on the scene until the 19th century, originally intended as a sweetener for medicines, not ice cream.

It wasn't until the late 1800s that the ice cream sundae was born, winning the hearts and taste buds of ice cream lovers everywhere. But how exactly did the ice cream sundae get its name? Like many inventions that quickly become beloved classics, several sources claim to have dreamt up the ice cream sundae, all with different reasons for coining its name. While it could have something to do with the "Sunday" on our calendars, others argue that the name derives from one of the supposed inventors, himself.