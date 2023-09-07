Effortlessly Make Chocolate Bowls With One Simple Balloon Hack

If you're looking for a fun way to serve up some desserts at your next party, consider making some chocolate bowls. The bowls will be functional for holding your dessert, and then eaten as a fun way to finish off your food — no additional cleanup required. And, to make it easy to form the bowls, you can employ the help of some balloons.

All you'll need to do is blow up some small balloons and dip them in perfectly melted chocolate. Then, allow them to rest so the chocolate can solidify again. Once the chocolate has cooled, just pop the balloons and carefully peel them out of the chocolate cup. Then you can fill the bowls with your favorite sweets, like ice cream, fruit, or pudding.

Before you begin, you'll want to blow up those balloons. Thicker balloons will withstand the heat better and will be less likely to pop when you're working with them. Be careful not to blow them up too much, either. If the balloons are too big, they may not be the right shape for the bowls. If you really want to make sure your edible chocolate bowls stay small, you could use a package of water balloons, rather than the standard size. Once you've blown them up, wash them with some dish soap and rinse them off, ensuring that they'll be food-safe.