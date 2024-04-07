Bake Brownies With This Secret Ingredient For Extra Fudgy Goodness

One of the best sweet treats for chocolate lovers is a classic choice from the dessert hall of fame: the brownie. These rich, baked concoctions are simple to make, often requiring less than 10 basic ingredients, and they're just as effortlessly delicious, too.

It's hard to imagine a time when these popular indulgences didn't exist, but they have actually been around since 1893, the first recipe coming courtesy of a Chicago hotel called Palmer House. Since that debut, chefs around the world have experimented with the original recipe, making brownies their own with plenty of unique swaps and additions.

While you might have a favorite recipe of your own from a diverse lineup, it's always good to switch things up every once in a while to try something new. So, if you're in the market for some extra fudgy goodness, there's one secret ingredient you should bake brownies with, and that is sour cream. Whether you want to elevate a boxed mix or alter a family recipe, sour cream brings extra moisture to brownies thanks to its thick, creamy texture, making for much silkier bites than those without it.