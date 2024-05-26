Ice Cream Brands Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients

At its core, ice cream is made of milk or cream, a sweetener, and flavoring. It sounds simple enough, but we all know that not all ice cream brands are created equal. So what truly separates the good from the bad? It comes down to the quality of the ingredients used.

High-quality ice cream includes excellent ingredients and vibrant flavors. Think mint chip with actual mint as opposed to artificial flavoring, and real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. Top-grade brands also exercise intentionality behind their sourcing, often using organic products. On the other hand, lower-quality brands cut corners by using a wide range of preservatives and additives. This can help extend the ice cream's shelf life and decrease production costs. Sadly, saving a few bucks comes at a price, since many of these lower-quality ingredients contribute to some of the unhealthiest ice cream brands on store shelves.

If you have a soft spot for this sweet treat, you want to know which companies are worth your money — and luckily, we've got the inside scoop. We've dug into more ice cream brands than we can count, and read the fine print on those nutrition labels. The result is this list of the ice cream brands made with the highest and lowest quality ingredients. Before you head down that frozen food aisle, keep reading. After all, knowledge is power — and ultimately, life is too short to eat bad ice cream.