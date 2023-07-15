Can You Cook Frozen Waffles In An Air Fryer?

Frozen waffles, such as Eggo brand, are quite thin; they don't take long to cook. Toasting them allows the heat to hit both sides, crisping them up in just a few minutes. But if you're looking for a new way to cook them or have just become so obsessed with your air fryer that you want to cook every single dish in it, don't hesitate to pop those waffles in that tabletop convection oven.

Air fryers cook convection style, meaning the heat circulates around the food. This is why you see holes in air fryer plates and why there is always space underneath the plate. You never place food directly on the bottom of the air fryer because the air wouldn't be able to circulate and give the dish the desired crispy exterior.

To cook frozen waffles in the air fryer, simply place the waffles on the air fryer grate, then cook them for just a few minutes until they reach your desired crispness and toast level. Most air fryers have a standard setting somewhere around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so you might not even need to change the temperature. But if it's your first time cooking waffles from frozen, start with only a couple of minutes, then check them to make sure they don't burn.